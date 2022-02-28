Mayor of eThekwini Kaunda reveals July unrest happened while he was in isolation

Mxolisi Kaunda was giving evidence at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)'s investigative hearings into the violence that broke out in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, said that the majority of the damage brought on by the July 2021 unrest happened in his absence because he was in isolation after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was giving evidence on what he and his municipality did before, during and after the chaos that left more than 300 people dead.

The eThekwini municipality saw widespread, looting which affected businesses.

The mayor said that much of the anarchy happened in his absence.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of July 2021 and had to isolate until my return on the 12th of July. Most of the damage had already occurred by then," Kaunda said.

