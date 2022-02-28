SA matrics accompany explorer Manser to Mauritius on environmental initiative

The trip is created to inspire school leavers to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their own communities.

VIEUX GRAND PORT - Five lucky matriculants from across the country are visiting Mauritius for an educational adventure.

They'll be accompanying explorer Riaan Manser as part of the Matrics in Antarctica Initiative.

The trip is created to inspire school leavers to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their own communities.

This is the second year that a group of South African matriculants have been selected to go to Antarctica to learn about the environment.

During the seven-day environmental education project, young people will have the opportunity to find fresh solutions to this problem.