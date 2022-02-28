SA matrics accompany explorer Manser to Mauritius on environmental initiative
The trip is created to inspire school leavers to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their own communities.
VIEUX GRAND PORT - Five lucky matriculants from across the country are visiting Mauritius for an educational adventure.
They'll be accompanying explorer Riaan Manser as part of the Matrics in Antarctica Initiative.
This is the second year that a group of South African matriculants have been selected to go to Antarctica to learn about the environment.
During the seven-day environmental education project, young people will have the opportunity to find fresh solutions to this problem.
Manser said that due to COVID-19, the group would head to Antarctica later this year but first they were visiting Mauritius.
"The delay of our trip to Antarctica was merely because of a COVID outbreak. We had in the middle of December an outbreak of 32 positive tests, so we decided we weren't going to give up the chance for these guys to get away in February," Manser said.
Manser said that the group would look at some of the environmental challenges that Mauritius faced.
"There are many things that we've actually uncovered such as the oil spill there recently and, of course, something that really caught my eye, was their ability to pass legislation banning plastic bags," he said.
The selected group of matriculants are from Gauteng, the Free State and from the Western Cape.