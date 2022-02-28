Malema's firearm discharge trial postponed after prosecutor resigned

EFF leader Julius Malema is accused of firing an automatic rifle at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The firearm discharge trial against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been postponed to Tuesday after the State prosecutor resigned from the case.

Malema made a brief appearance with his co-accused Adriaan Snyman, who is a private security company owner.

State Advocate Joel Cesar, who has now taken over the case, asked for the postponement, saying he still needed to go through the statements and consult with witnesses.

He is facing charges of illegal possession of firearms, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition, and reckless endangerment to persons or property.