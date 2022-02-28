Living in filth part 2: Velddrif's seven-year stench

For seven years, the Velddrif community has been trying to locate the source of an odour that is affecting them almost daily.

CAPE TOWN - It’s been a seven-year search for the source of a foul smell that’s making life unpleasant for parts of the Velddrif community.

Residents of Alma Avenue in Noordhoek have been complaining about the stench of human waste but say their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The municipality told Eyewitness News it has identified the source of the odour and is trying to address it, adding that it "regrets" the impact it is having on people’s daily lives.

People here have been complaining about a sewage-like smell that fills their homes on a regular basis and they want it to be addressed urgently.

Resident Deidre Julies said she previously complained to the Bergrivier municipality and an investigation was launched. She said they were told the stench was not caused by the sewage system, but by a local mussel factory.

"I phoned the manager of the mussel factory. He came out but nothing came of that.

And that was also a dead end.

Julies is adamant that it smells like sewage.

"It has a drain smell. It smells terrible, you can't eat in that smell," Julies said.

The Bergriver municipality told Eyewitness News that it was aware of the problem and regretted that residents of Alma and Albatross streets were having to endure the stench, which it said was brought on by the activities of the sewage pump station nearby.

The municipality said that the smell occured when all the sewage from the Noordhoek area moved through the system and ends up at the pump station in Albatross Street. Thereafter, the sewage gets pumped to the wastewater treatment works in Velddrif where it went through a purification process.

Velddrif resident Pieter Constable said that even though it was not experienced daily, it was a terrible smell to have to endure when it did occur.

"It's a sewerage smell yes. The people in the community have complained about this smell," Constable said.

Constable was concerned about the impact it would have on their health.

"It's a terrible smell. I have people here who have asthma. Healthwise, it's a problem," he said.

The Bergrivier municipality said it consistently tried to identify hotspot areas where the odour was. Once these affected areas were identified, chlorine was used to neutralise the sewage smell.

The municipality said that the sewage pump station was working normally, adding that the stench may be caused by the Noordhoek community’s sewage ending up at the Albatross pump station for a certain period of time.