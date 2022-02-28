Klawer mom desperate for answers following son's murder Family spokesperson Mathilda Bains said that Triesa van Wyk would not find closure until she received an explanation from her son's killer as to why he was killed. Klawer

Triesa van Wyk CAPE TOWN - A Klawer mother is desperate for answers regarding her son's murder. Jerobejin van Wyk was killed earlier this month. A man linked to the killing is in custody. Why was Jerobejin killed? What were his final words before he died? These are some of the questions the 13-year-old's heartbroken mother, Triesa van Wyk, is asking. #JerobejinVanWyk was laid to rest at the Klawer cemetery earlier today. LI pic.twitter.com/YfVBd6qPmu EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2022

Family spokesperson Mathilda Bains said that the woman would not find closure until she received an explanation.

"She also wanted to know can someone just take her to Smit, which shows me she did not come to terms, really, she wants to ask him what he did to her child," Bains said.

The boy was laid to rest in the West Coast town on Saturday where scores of relatives, friends and community members gathered at the Klawer Community Hall to bid Jerobejin a final farewell.

Daniel Smit, who's been arrested for the youngster's killing, returns to court in April.