Kaunda: I was for Zuma’s release from prison but not the unrest in July

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Monday was testifying at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) probing last year’s July unrest.

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he supported the call for former President Jacob Zuma’s release from prison, but not the disruption of property or infrastructure.

He said while he believed his calls for Zuma’s release from prison were valid, he didn’t support the protests around it.

Kaunda said although he supported the former president and was also in support of calls for his release, he didn’t want chaos.

He told the panel that he called for order while he was in isolation using social media platforms.

“On 9 July 2021, I posted on my Facebook a message to the effect that as much as the situation was hurtful, nothing should be destroyed and no blood should be shed.”

It seems those calls fell on deaf ears as the protests intensified with malls, shopping centres and other business premises looted.



A number of people were also killed and families left destitute.