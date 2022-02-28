I was hurt by Zuma’s arrest, eThekwini Mayor Kaunda tells July unrest inquiry

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda gave evidence at the inquiry into the July unrest on Monday.

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that he was hurt by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

Kaunda gave evidence at the inquiry into the July unrest on Monday.

Last year, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal saw widespread looting, which led to the deaths of over 300 people in both provinces.

Although Kaunda said he had no personal knowledge of what led to the chaos, he claimed that all the information he obtained points to Zuma’s arrest.

The mayor said he only relied on social media and news reports for information on the July unrest as he was isolating for COVID-19.

However, he said from what he understood, Zuma’s arrest was a contributing factor.

“The July unrest was triggered by the Constitutional Court judgment of 29 June 2021 in which former President Zuma was found guilty of contempt and was sentenced to a period of 15 months imprisonment.”

Kaunda told the commissioners he too was unhappy about Zuma being jailed at his age.

“It goes without saying that as the member of the African National Congress, who was mentored by Zuma among others, I share some of the pain that was expressed at the sight of a frail 79-year-old former head of state being imprisoned.”

Durban also saw sporadic incidents of looting and racially motivated violence that resulted in the death of 36 people in Phoenix alone.

