Here's how the JSE can help your small business

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has embarked on an initiative in which coaching sessions are available for SMMEs until November. T

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Read more small business good news on Vutivi Business News.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange recently launched a programme to ramp up its support for SMME development. It has embarked on an initiative in which coaching sessions are available for SMMEs until November. The first of three sessions took place on 16 February. It focused on how to distinguish and market a business. The second session, which looks at financial health and financing a business, will be hosted between May and July.

The third and session will focus on managing a growing business and will be held between September and November. The sessions are hosted on YouTube, and participants and coaches can engage via live questions-and-answers on the chatbox. Cleola Kunene, who heads up SME Development at the JSE, told Vutivi News that there was significant insight from the first session on how to bounce back from failure and build a sustainable business.

The coaches who facilitated the training were Lwazi Capital MD Ntombi Mehlomakulu and Joe Public United founding partner Pepe Marais. “The topic for the session… was on marketing, with a strong focus on increasing market access, developing sustainable brands, cost-effective marketing and advertising solutions,” she said. “Furthermore, it unpacked finding and tangibly serving, growing and retaining a company’s client base.”

To read the full story, please click here.