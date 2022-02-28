E-hailing service Bolt caught in another alleged sexual assault storm A Twitter user posted that her friend had been raped and strangled to near death by one of Bolts drivers, the post had his picture and car number plate. Sexual assualt

Bolt JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing service Bolt trended yet again this past weekend after yet another incident of alleged sexual assault was linked to one of their drivers. A Twitter user posted that her friend had been raped and strangled to near death by her Bolt driver - the post had his picture and car number plate. Eyewitness News reached out to the Twitter user but has yet to receive a reply. A Bolt driver raped my friend last night, he strangled her half to death and took her virginity. Bolt doesnt care about our safety, their instagram page is filled with people complaining about assault and they have done nothing about it. #moshe #casspernyovest #Russia pic.twitter.com/wYGGYxrjUB Lulama (@Luluthebearr) February 25, 2022 Bolt responded to Eyewitness News via e-mail regarding the allegations and said the matter was being handled. "Please be advised the matter is being handled by the appropriate department and will give out a statement once the matter has been concluded with the appropriate information from the investigation as it is still an open investigation," they sid. Meanwhile, Anele Mdoda from the947 Breakfast Show tweeted the e-hailing service trying to get some answers around the alleged rape. More women have come forward and tweeted about their Bolt experiences. Is it possible for me to speak to the CEO on my radio show tomorrow morning ? https://t.co/GaU2qkpspq Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 27, 2022

On Monday Morning, Mdoda and the breakfast team spoke to a man called Tshepo, who said that he was a Bolt driver.

"When I started driving, I went to have my profile checked out like your criminal record and all that, but I really doubt that they do this because I've never had any message coming through to me to say someone has tapped through your profile to check for your criminal background. So, if someone was to be a Bolt driver today, you can be a Bolt driver. It's that easy and you are not being vetted to see if you are a criminal or not," he said.

Tshepo went on to point out that it's easy to rent someone's profile: "I have no idea why it's easy. I mean people in KZN can rent profiles to people here in Joburg, or Joburg to people in Cape Town, so it's easy. They just give you their login details, you log in and start driving," he explained.

Not only can you rent someone's profile, but you can also match the profile picture to yours and upload your information onto that rented profile.

"Yes, it will be linked. So, once they rent you out their profile, you then load your car, the same car that you will be driving as the new driver," Tshepo said.

