DA: SA deserves to know if sacked Sitole received golden handshake

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants details on former National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole's dismissal.

It said on Monday that the public deserved to know if he received a golden handshake.

The party submitted a promotion of access to information application.

The DA's Andrew Whitfield said: “The DA does not believe that this deal is in the best interests of the country. But we believe this mutual agreement, rather, is in the best interests of the ANC.”

The president, by mutual agreement, allegedly has terminated Sitole's contract with effect from 31 March.