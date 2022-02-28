DA demands details on Khehla Sitole's dismissal as national police commissioner

It said that the public deserved to know if he received a golden handshake.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants details on former National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole's dismissal.

The party has submitted a promotion of access to information application.

The DA's Andrew Whitfield: "The DA does not believe that this deal is in the best interests of the country but we believe that this mutual agreement is rather in the best interests of the ANC."

The president, by mutual agreement, allegedly terminated Sitole's contract with effect from 31 March.