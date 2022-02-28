Go

ConCourt dismisses labour unions' bid to enforce public sector wage increases

The Constitutional Court on Monday handed down a unanimous judgment dismissing the appeal.

FILE: Thousands of public servants march in the Pretoria CBD during a protest over wages. Picture: Eyewitness News
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by public sector unions for leave to appeal a Labour Court judgment relating to wage increases.

The Labour Court declared the 2018 wage agreement with government as invalid and unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court on Monday handed down a unanimous judgment dismissing the appeal.

More to follow.

