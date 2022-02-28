ConCourt dismisses labour unions' bid to enforce public sector wage increases
The Constitutional Court on Monday handed down a unanimous judgment dismissing the appeal.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by public sector unions for leave to appeal a Labour Court judgment relating to wage increases.
The Labour Court declared the 2018 wage agreement with government as invalid and unconstitutional.
The Constitutional Court on Monday handed down a unanimous judgment dismissing the appeal.
More to follow.
(1/2) Judgment: There was non-compliance with regulations 78 and 79, therefore clause 3.3 of the collective agreement is invalid and unlawful. (NEHAWU and Others v Minister of Public Service and Administration and Others) pic.twitter.com/T1KORKxGSbConstitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) February 28, 2022