At least 20 SA citizens have fled Ukraine so far, says ambassador

It's been a struggle for citizens working and studying in that country to get out since Russia launched a full-scale invasion late last week.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's ambassador to Ukraine said that at least 20 citizens had managed to leave the violence-ravaged country so far.

It's been a struggle for citizens working and studying in that country to get out since Russia launched a full-scale invasion late last week.

"Now I'd like to say that I'm calm but during those moments, not being sure where you're going to sleep, what you're going to eat, if you're going to shower - we went approximately two days without seeing a bath - we're literally walking, our bodies are hurting because if you're going to the border, nobody can pick you up, you have to walk," a fleeing South African said.

One medical student has managed to get into Hungary.

Ambassador Andre Groenewald said that it had been difficult.

"I would say that at least 20 or so people have already left or even more. I am very encouraged since this morning, quite a number of them have gone over on the Polish side. Borders have been difficult leading up to now but we're getting a number of them through to Hungary, Romania and even Moldova," Groenewald said.

Groenewald said that air raid sirens went off constantly in the capital of Kyiv, which continues to be pummeled by Russian forces.

"I ran down to the basement of the residence, it's where I'm talking to you from now. You know it's that harrowing thing - it's a little better than what happens at night because you don't know then but it's a scary situation," he said.