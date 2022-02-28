ANC NWC receives recommendations to disband EC, Mpumalanga PECs

Both provinces’ mandates were overdue with Mpumalanga having failed to elect a leader since the departure of David Mabuza, who was elected as the ANC’s number two alongside Cyril Ramaphosa in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) has heard recommendations to disband its provincial executive committees (PECs) in the Eastern Cape and in Mpumalanga.

This with supposed weeks to go before they hold their elective conferences.

The NWC, which took place, heard the proposal following the top officials meeting earlier on Monday.

Both provinces’ mandates were overdue with Mpumalanga having failed to elect a leader since the departure of David Mabuza, who was elected as the ANC’s number two alongside Cyril Ramaphosa in 2016.

In a surprise move, the ANC - which has previously mulled over the disbandment of provinces such as Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape - seems ready to go ahead with the decision.

Sources have told Eyewitness News that officials put the issue on the agenda on Monday, which will eventually be tabled before the national executive committee for its approval.

Eyewitness News also understands the status of the ANC Women’s League has come under the spotlight with a roadmap being requested as part of the considerations about its future.

In another twist during Monday’s meeting, it’s understood a lifeline might be handed over to the ANC in the North West with discussions suggesting its term should be extended until June.

Some in the ANC have laid blame for these suggested changes on Ramaphosa’s supporters, claiming its all connected to the upcoming December conference.