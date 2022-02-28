19 people killed in collision between taxi, truck in NW
CAPE TOWN - Nineteen people from two families have been killed in a head-on collision between Bloemhof and Schweizer-Reneke in the North West.
The tragedy occurred on Saturday night.
A truck and taxi smashed into each other, the truck driver escaped unharmed.
There were apparently 22 people in the taxi who were returning from a family gathering.
Three people from that vehicle also survived.