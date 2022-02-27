South Africans celebrate the life of rapper Riky Rick

South Africans across all fraternities are celebrating the life of South African rapper and fashion icon Rikhado Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick.

Many remembered the late award-winning artist as a true gamechanger always looking to uplift the youth.

The Sidlukotini hitmaker passed away on Wednesday at the age of 34 after completing suicide.

Heartbroken fans all over the country have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the rapper's untimely passing.

King Kotini has also been remembered as an artist who spoke his truth.



Riky Rick will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Close friends, family, and selected media would gather for a special tribute celebration next week Friday.