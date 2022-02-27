Police Minister mum on axing of police commissioner and his own future

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he and General Khehla Sitole had agreed on terminating his contract by the end of next month.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has remained mum on the axing of the police commissioner or his own future within the force.

During a briefing on Sunday by the justice cluster, Cele was also pressed for answers as to who would replace Sitole but refused to answer.

Regarding his statement to the South African Human Rights Commission on the July riots, Cele has defended his sentiments, that Sitole was nowhere to be seen.

He made no mention whether he believed his comment led to the axing of the commissioner.

" I was told later that he was there, but I had not seen him up to this point. We have not been moving together, that day you say I said he was nowhere to be seen. During the KZN and Gauteng looting, your clan was asking where was the National Commissioner that finding doesn't mean we are at war I was just mentioning something".