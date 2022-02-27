Limpopo police arrest politician for alleged assault

Limpopo police have arrested a 39-year-old politician for alleged assault.

The suspect was believed to be a mayor in one of the Vhembe District Municipalities.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man at a liquor outlet.

He allegedly hit the man, who was treated in hospital for his injuries, with his fists and beer bottles on Saturday.

Mojapelo said the suspect handed himself over to police and he was arrested.