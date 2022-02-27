Go

Latest COVID figures: 46 deaths and 2,320 new cases reported

46 people have died from COVID-19 related complications and six of those fatalities occurred in the last day or two, pushing the death toll to 99,191.

A health worker prepares a vaccination certificate after vaccinating someone with a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bimbo, near Bangui, on November 15, 2021. For the health authorities in the Central African Republic, the second least developed in the world according to the UN and in civil war since 2013, the challenge is as much to obtain the vaccine as to convince people of its necessity, as elsewhere on the continent. Picture: Barbara Debout / AFP
A health worker prepares a vaccination certificate after vaccinating someone with a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bimbo, near Bangui, on November 15, 2021. For the health authorities in the Central African Republic, the second least developed in the world according to the UN and in civil war since 2013, the challenge is as much to obtain the vaccine as to convince people of its necessity, as elsewhere on the continent. Picture: Barbara Debout / AFP
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - 46 people have died from COVID-19 related complications and six of those fatalities occurred in the last day or two, pushing the death toll to 99,191.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that 2,320 new cases were picked up in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of positive cases to more than 3,671,000.

The NICD said this increase represented a 7% positivity rate, which was slightly lower than Saturday’s 7.8%.

According to the Health Department, our recovery rate is at 96.4%, meaning 3,539,000 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccination front, 31,431,000 people have been vaccinated.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA