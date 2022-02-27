Latest COVID figures: 46 deaths and 2,320 new cases reported

46 people have died from COVID-19 related complications and six of those fatalities occurred in the last day or two, pushing the death toll to 99,191.

JOHANNESBURG - 46 people have died from COVID-19 related complications and six of those fatalities occurred in the last day or two, pushing the death toll to 99,191.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that 2,320 new cases were picked up in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of positive cases to more than 3,671,000.

The NICD said this increase represented a 7% positivity rate, which was slightly lower than Saturday’s 7.8%.

According to the Health Department, our recovery rate is at 96.4%, meaning 3,539,000 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccination front, 31,431,000 people have been vaccinated.