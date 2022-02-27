Klawer family demand answers in the murder of 13-year-old boy

Warning: The following story contains details about the murder of a 13-year-old boy. Please exercise caution.

Warning: The following story contains details about the murder of a 13-year-old boy. Please exercise caution.

CAPE TOWN - Murdered Klawer teenager Jerobejin Van Wyk has been laid to rest but his mother has not found closure.

This is according to the mourning family's spokesperson Mathilda Bains.

Parts of the 13-year-old's body were found in a drain on his alleged attacker's property at the start of this month.

It WAs alleged the teen was killed after stealing mangoes off a tree in Daniel Smit's garden.

Bains said there were many questions the teenager’s mother Triesa van Wyk needed answers.

“The mother is not satisfied. The mother knows that in that coffin all the body parts are not there. So, there’s a lot of unanswered questions. She wants to ask Smit what he did to her child.”

The 56-year-old accused will return to court on 26 April to face charges of murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.