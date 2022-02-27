Greenhouse Bar in Sandton gutted by fire

Greenhouse Bar in Sandton Central has burned down.

NOTE: Pics below

JOHANNESBURG - Greenhouse Bar in Sandton Central has burned down.

It's understood the fire was started by sparklers fireworks inside the restaurant on Saturday night.

Patrons posted videos on social media of the tapas bar roof decoration on fire with staff trying to extinguish the fire.

However, more clips later showed the whole restaurant on fire.



According to a statement released by the restaurant no one was injured.