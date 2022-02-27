Gauteng Health Dept has 18 senior jobs open - two have been empty over 10 years

The Gauteng Health Department has revealed that 18 senior provincial posts remain vacant with two of those left empty for more than 10 years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has revealed that 18 senior provincial posts remain vacant with two of those left empty for more than 10 years.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi made the admission in a reply to a question from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Gauteng Legislature.

Mokgethi said the position of senior human resource manager in the Directorate of Health Information Management and Technology has not been filled for 11 years and 9 months.

The DA raised concerns about key posts that have had acting personnel for more than two years.

The party has stressed that with millions of South Africans looking for work, it wasn’t fair that some positions had been left vacant for years.

The party called for all senior posts to be filled with ethical and competent people.

The DA said Mokgethi had given the assurance most of these posts will be filled by April or May this year.