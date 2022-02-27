AA says fuel increase will have detrimental impact on South Africans

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department announced the sharp fuel hikes on Saturday - which will take effect from Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association said the massive increase in fuel prices will have a detrimental impact on South Africans who are already financially strained.

This will see both grades of petrol increase by R1.46 cents per litre, diesel will increase between R1.44 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.21 cents per litre.

The AA’s spokesperson Layton Beard said the rise in prices is due to the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine, which led to a surge in crude oil prices amid supply fears.

"The increases for March are mainly attributable to rising international petroleum prices as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It would have been more serve had the Rand not stabilised against the US dollar in the last few weeks".