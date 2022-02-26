Two Mozambican rhino poachers sentenced to 23-years in jail

The hefty sentence was imposed after the men were found guilty of trespassing in the Kruger National Park, killing protected rhinos, possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Two rhino poachers from Mozambique have been sentenced to 23 years in jail by the Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga.

The pair were arrested in the Satara section of the national park in 2019.

"Americo Mathonsi and Michael Chauke were each sentenced to 23 years in prison on rhino poaching charges. They were found guilty of killing two rhinos, possession of illegal weapons including a high-powered hunting rifle. We are happy justice has been served and hope that this will send a strong message to others who intend on killing our natural heritage for their greed" said spokesperson Ike Phaahla.