Tshwane driving licence centres affected this weekend by ongoing strike

Driving licence centres in Tshwane will be closed this weekend due to the ongoing strike by driving schools.

JOHANNESBURG -



Driving schools around the city downed tools from Thursday, bringing traffic to a standstill between Olifantsfontein Road and New Road in Midrand.

They have called on government to scrap the Natis booking system.

Areas affected on Saturday and Sunday are Waltloo, Akasia, Centurion and Bronkhorstspruit.