South Africa records 127 COVID deaths, 2,111 new cases in latest reporting cycle

127 people have died from COVID-19 related complications while three of the reported deaths were picked up in the last day or two, bringing the death toll to 99,145.

JOHANNESBURG - 127 people have died from COVID-19 related complications while three of the reported deaths were picked up in the last day or two, bringing the death toll to 99,145.

The Health Department said 2,111 new cases were reported, pushing the number of positive cases in the country to 3,669,671.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases said Gauteng accounted for most cases followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Our recovery rate is at 96.4%, meaning 3,536,503 people had recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccination front, 31,406,387 jabs had been administered.