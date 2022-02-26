SA medical student caught in stampede as she tries to flee Ukraine

5th-year medical student Kulani Holeni was based in the town of Kharkiv - less than 40 kilometers from the Russian border.

CAPE TOWN - A South African student is one of many who's been caught up in a stampede as she tries fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

With the public being urged to avoid the roads, the train lines have become one of the few ways to escape.

But when she and dozens of others tried boarding, she said the sounds of more explosions startled the crowd.

In the commotion, 24-year-old Holeni was separated from fellow South African students but said her train carriage is full of students and young people.

Holeni said they're now en route to the Western borders and will soon try escaping into neighbouring Hungary.

"The plan was to head West because where I'm from Kharkiv is one of the targeted cities where everything is happening, and we were just advised to head West and that by the time we are there may be a would be there for us to enter any of the boarding countries, but we have no idea where we are supposed to go or even how to get there".

Holeni is pleading with South African ambassadors in all Ukraine's neighbouring countries to be on-hand at the borders, to assist those travelling without passports or money.