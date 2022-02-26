Riky Rick to be laid to rest on Tuesday

Riky Rick was thirty-four years old and is survived by his wife, Bianca Naidoo, and two children. He was born in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal on 20 July 1987.

JOHANNESBURG - South African rapper and Rikhado Muziwendlovu Chifaro Makhado popularly known as celebrity Riky Rick will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March.

According to a statement, his family has planned an intimate gathering that will be live-streamed.

Close friends, family, and selected media will also gather for a special Tribute Celebration next Friday, 4 March.

The tribute will also be live-streamed.

"The Makhado family are deeply moved by the global outpouring of support over the past three days," said the statement.

Besides rapping, Makhado was a fashion designer, songwriter, singer, composer, actor, and entrepreneur.

FUNERAL DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, 1st March 2022

Time: 10:00 for 12:00

Live-streamed Link (To be advised on the day)

MEMORIAL DETAILS

Date: Friday, 4th March 2022

Time: 10:00 for 14:00

Live-streamed Link (To be advised on the day)

Sent on behalf of the Makhado family.