Parliament considering alternative venues and costs, says Mapisa-Nqakula

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says Parliament is still considering its options on external venues to host sittings.

She said the various options would be put before the Chief Whip's Forum before a decision was taken.

Mapisa-Nqakula on Friday briefed the Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management on Parliament's third quarter performance.

She said the costs of each option had been presesented to the national legislature’s presiding officers.

These include more costly options like the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament might not be able to fund what was being proposed on its own.

She added that Treasury was considering a special appropriation bill to help fund Parliament’s refurbishment following the January fire.