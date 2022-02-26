Murdered Klawer teenager laid to rest

A boy who was murdered in Klawer will be laid to rest in the West Coast town on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A boy who was murdered in Klawer will be laid to rest in the West Coast town on Saturday.

Jerobejin van Wyk, 13, was killed earlier this month after allegedly stealing mangoes from a resident's garden.

A man, Daniel Smit, was arrested in connection with van Wyk's death.

On Saturday, the local community hall was packed with friends and loved ones who came to bid the teenager farewell.

Large photos of the youngster were placed on the stage among bouquets of flowers with the words “Rus Sag, Kind” printed on them.

Van Wyk’s remains were discovered on Smit’s property earlier this month.

He is due back in the dock on 26 April.

The accused’s lawyer claimed the murder was not motivated by hate or anger over stolen mangoes.