Commissioner Mawela expects crime to rise with lifting of state of disaster

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela says with the lifting of the national state of disaster, he expects crime to climb.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela says with the lifting of the national state of disaster, he expects crime to climb.

Mawela was delivering the crime statistics for the third quarter on Friday.

While reported sexual offenses were down 7.4%, contact crimes, which are down 4.5%, remained a concern.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to lift the national state of disaster on 15 March.

Mawela said while progress had been made they were not where there would like to be as the victims of the crime survey for 2019/2020 showed many still felt unsafe.