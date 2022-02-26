Archbishop Makgoba calls for peace: Ukraine-Russia conflict

Makgoba has called for a peace initiative or indaba.

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop, Thabo Makgoba, is joining global religious leaders, in an attempt to de-escalate the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Speaking from New York City, Makgoba said he'll soon be returning to the country to host a mass prayer gathering.

He's also echoed Pope Francis's calls for prayer and fasting, ahead of this week's Ash Wednesday.

The archbishop has appealed to his congregation to support calls for peace.