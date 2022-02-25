Zimbabwean man killed by pack of hyenas while herding cattle

State media on Thursday reported that two other men were attacked and injured by hyenas in the same area last week.

HARARE - A Zimbabwean man has been killed by a pack of hyenas in the east of the country.

State media on Thursday reported that two other men were attacked and injured by hyenas in the same area last week.

The victim has been named as 38-year-old Searchmore Chauke.

He’s reported to have been killed by hyenas at the weekend while herding cattle in Macheke, in the east of the country.

A National Parks spokesperson said rangers have been sent to the area to hunt and kill the animals.

Fatal attacks on humans by hyenas in the area were rare.

But there’ve been a number of reports of conflict between farmers and hyenas from across the country.

Earlier this month, villagers in Umzingwane, in the south of the country, reported numerous attacks by hyenas on their cattle.