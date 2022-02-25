Zikalala's Sopa fails to impress opposition parties

The parties said they expected the premier to come up with ideas about how he would turn around the province’s economy.

DURBAN - Opposition parties in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature on Thursday said Premier Sihle Zikalala’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) lacked substance and strategy.

The parties said they expected the premier to come up with ideas about how he would turn around the province’s economy.

Zikalala has told the House that jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s July unrest but that his administration would seek to turn this around.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Velenkosini Hlabisa said Zikalala was supposed to used the address to tell the House how KZN would recover from pandemic and the unrest.

“We were expecting the premier to take us on board on the plan and turn around strategy of how to deal with the economy that was broken down.”

Democratic Alliance’s Francoise Rogers believes businesses can help curb unemployment in the province.

“The Premier didn't tell us how he is going to create jobs and how his government is going to create jobs, so I am certainly not inspired by that.”