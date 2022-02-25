National Assembly considers a special bill to help fund Parly’s refurbishment

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula on Friday said she had discussions with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana about the matter.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly is considering a Special Appropriation Bill to help fund Parliament’s refurbishment.

She briefed the Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management of Parliament on the House’s third quarter performance.

Parliament’s future following the January fire is again under the microscope, with MPs questioning Mapisa-Nqakula and management about refurbishment plans.

While Godongwana made no mention of a Special Appropriation Bill in his Budget on Wednesday, the Speaker said the matter was getting attention.

On the cost of hosting events outside of Parliament, including places like the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Mapisa-Nqakula said a number of options were on the table.