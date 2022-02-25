UN Security Council vote on resolution on condemning Russia listed on Friday

But the proposal is expected to be vetoed by Moscow.

UKRAINE - A United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution condemning Russia has been listed for an emergency meeting on Friday.

The proposal, however, was expected to be vetoed by Moscow.

It comes amid worldwide condemnation against Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Blasts were heard early on Friday morning in the capital city, Kiev, which officials said could be cruise or ballistic missiles.

China is the one major power that has refused to condemn Moscow, instead repeating calls for parties to "exercise restraint" and accusing the US of "fueling fire" in the tensions.

Meanwhile, the White House has condemned Moscow over what it said were “credible reports” that civilian staff of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine had been taken hostage.

Russia’s assault began on Thursday with a series of missile attacks and the use of long-range artillery. It quickly spread across central and eastern Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the country from three sides.

A G7 virtual summit on Thursday blamed Moscow for an unprovoked and unjustified attack.

Western leaders have been holding round-the-clock meetings and are imposing what they vow will be the largest and most severe sanctions Russia has ever seen.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has accused Russian President Valdimir Putin of bringing war back to Europe.

Putin justifies his actions claiming they were the only option left to stop Kiev’s alleged attacks on two pro-Russian provinces in eastern Ukraine.