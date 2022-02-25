The Proteas pull out all the stops in their test against New Zealand

Nursing the wounds from the test, following the heavy innings and 276 run loss to New Zealand, the Proteas came out in full force on the first day of the second test on Friday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat the South African batters found conditions more accommodating.

The day belonged to Sarel Erwee who struck his maiden test century before he was dismissed for 108.

Proceedings were bossed by captain Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee as the pair put on a century partnership of 111, however some movement off the surface after lunch saw Elgar bowled by Southee for 41 runs.

Aiden Markram was out next, who added a further 42 runs. In the final session, there was a worrying moment as the Proteas lost both Markram and Erwee for no runs.

Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma stabilised the batting as the pair occupied the crease at stumps on 13 and 22, respectively.

After stumps star of the day Erwee explained how special the day had been.

“To sit here today with a test hundred behind my name is extremely special; I think it’s more special having gone through all the hard yards over the years and in taking learnings along those years and implementing with the squad over the past year.”

He admitted he had considered leaving the sport.

“I must say, 24 months ago I probably didn’t think I’d be in a position to be even close to a South African test squad.”

He added that 28 months ago he was “phone call away from calling it quits.”

“I had huge support when I sat down with my family. My parents picked me up. I saw a sports performance psychologist and we worked through it daily. It was a hard slog to try to get motivated again to give my best after wanting to give up.”

Day two play begins at 12am CAT.