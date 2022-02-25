The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za today, all eyes are on the second day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Civilians have been forced to shelter on metro systems with 100,000 people displaced.

President Volodymyr Zelensky says across Ukraine, at least 137 people were killed after the first day of fighting. He's calling up conscripts and reservists nationwide to fight in a general mobilisation.

The United States moved to impose sanctions on Russian elites and banks but Washington has stressed that US forces would not head to eastern Europe to fight in Ukraine, but would instead defend "every inch" of Nato territory.

At the same time, a United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution condemning Russia is now officially listed on a UN schedule for today, but the proposal is expected to be vetoed by Moscow.

LATEST COVID NUMBERS

On South African shores, another 2,411 COVID tests have come back positive over the last 24-hour reporting period, a positivity rate of 7.8%.

The Health Department has also confirmed 40 previously unreported deaths, taking our death toll since the start of the pandemic to 99,018.

On the vaccine front, just over 31.3 million jabs have been administered.

SAHRC APPROACHED TO PREVENT REPEAT OF JULY UNREST

A Soweto community leader wants the South African Human Rights Commission to come up with concrete recommendations that will prevent a repeat of the anarchy that broke out in July last year in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that left over 300 people dead.

Earlier this week Police Minister Beki Cele told hearings into the unrest that he was given intelligence reports warning the violence would break out - five months after the chaos happened.

NERSA SIGNS OFF ON 9.61% PRICE HIKE

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday granted Eskom a 9,61% electricity tariff hike.

The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year.

Eskom wanted a 20,5% increase.

Reaction to the price hike is expected to stream in today.

POLICE INVESTIGATE YOUNG GIRL’S RAPE

Southern Cape police are investigating the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

A 12-year-old boy from Plettenberg Bay was arrested for the crime on Monday and has since been released into the custody of his family.

The rape apparently happened in Qolweni, Plettenberg Bay in January but the girl only told her mother earlier this month.