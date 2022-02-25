Q3 stats: Gauteng sees 18.3% hike in murder while rape drops by 7.4%

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela is currently presenting the province’s third quarterly crime stats to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela on Friday said there had been a 4.5% drop in contact crimes and an 18.3% increase in murder.

Rape cases have dropped by 7.4%.

He said the reduction in gender-based violence cases could be attributed to partnerships with communities and NGOs, awareness campaigns, suspect tracing operations coupled with court convictions.

"This is a clear indication of a negative social behaviour of resolving disputes with violence.”