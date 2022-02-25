Parly left me no choice: Mkhwebane wants to interdict impeachment process

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s said she intended to head to the Constitutional Court for a rescission application on its recent judgment that cleared the way for Parliament to hold its inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said Parliament had left her no choice but to interdict it from moving ahead with its impeachment proceedings.

This comes after Parliament’s committee for the Section 194 inquiry resolved this week to continue with the impeachment process despite Mkhwebane’s request that it halt the process pending her rescission application in the Constitutional Court.

Mkhwebane’s said she intended to head to the Constitutional Court for a rescission application on its recent judgment that cleared the way for Parliament to hold its inquiry.

The committee has ignored her request to halt proceedings in the meantime and went as far as adopting its terms of reference and programme.

Mkhwebane said this left her no choice but to consider interdicting the process.

Her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “In writing the letter in question to Parliament, the Public Protector was hoping to avoid unnecessary litigation in the form of an interdict but it would seem she has no choice at this point in time. But I must emphasise that no decision has been taken yet, no application has been field yet, she is still consulting with her legal team.”

Parliament’s legal advisors have told the Section 194 committee that there was nothing stopping it from moving ahead with the process since no official application had been filed.