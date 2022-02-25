Nersa says Eskom's 9.61% tariff hike is a balancing act for economy, consumers

However, Eskom had sought an electricity tariff hike of 20.5%.

CAPE TOWN - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) said granting Eskom an electricity tariff hike was a balancing act between the economy, consumers, as well as the utility's interests.

Nersa announced a 9.61% electricity tariff hike on Thursday.

Nersa Chairperson Nhlanhla Gumede said the tariff increase would come into effect on 1 April for Eskom customers and 1 July for municipal customers.

“The increase is 3.49% but when the decisions are added, the impact on the tariff will be around 9.61%.”

However, Democratic Alliance's Kevin Mileham said the electricity price hike was still a blow to South Africans who were already buckling under the skyrocketing cost of living.

“The [DA] is very pleased by a call by the South Africans and the party to reject the proposed electricity tariff increases has been heard. The announced tariff hike increase, whilst still high, is better than the 20.5% requested by Eskom.”

Gumede stressed the actual tariff increase was below inflation.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters have rejected Nersa's approval of the increase, describing the tariff hike as an "anti-poor decision".

Party Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said: “This is context of depressive levels of unemployment, a dwindling economy, and unprecedented increases to the cost of living. Any increase to the cost of electricity is a cruel addition to the disarray of the poor.”