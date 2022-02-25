Minister Patel says July unrest influenced by socio-economic factors

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said although the failure of law and order was one of the causes of the incidents, there was socio-economic context as well.

DURBAN - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel on Friday said the country's economic state also contributed to last year's July unrest.

Last year, the country saw the looting of business premises and damage to infrastructure.

Patel is before the South African Human Rights Commission, which is probing the 2021 riots.

He described the unrest as one of the challenging moments for South Africa's democracy.

He said although the failure of law and order was one of the causes of the incidents, there was socio-economic context as well.

“It was a law-and-order challenge and failure, but the context in which this took place was deeply and profoundly influenced by the socio-economic context.”