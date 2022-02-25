Metrorail working to remove informal settlers from Central Line

The squatters have prevented the rail operator from fully reopening the Central Line that's been offline since 2019 due to cable theft and vandalism.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail on Friday said negotiations with informal settlers occupying a section of the train line between Philippi and Langa are positive.

The squatters have prevented the rail operator from fully reopening the Central Line that's been offline since 2019 due to cable theft and vandalism.

Once the shacks have been cleared, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will start walling the tracks, but no deadline has been set.

Prasa needs to deal with two settlements before any work can commence on and around the Central Line.

In Philippi, people are living on the tracks, while in Langa people have settled very close to the railway line.

The agency's Nana Zenani said those communities must be moved to alternative land.

“We are in positive talks with both Langa and the communities settled in Philippi who have to be removed in order for us to complete the service.”

She said that was part of phase one that also includes a walling programme, a re-signalling project and station rehabilitation.

It's hoped that work can be completed by the end of July.