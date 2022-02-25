Man escapes without serious injuries after emergency landing in Lanseria

JOHANNESBURG - A man in his 20s managed to pull off an emergency landing on a farm off the R553 in Lanseria on Friday morning.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and found the small aircraft lying upside down.

Luckily, the man escaped without serious injuries.

He was the only one on board at the time.