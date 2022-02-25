Klawer community prepares to bury Jerobejin van Wyk

Jerobejin van Wyk’s remains were discovered in a drain on 56-year-old Daniel Smit’s property earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - The Klawer community are on Friday preparing to lay to rest a 13-year-old boy murdered after stealing mangoes from his alleged killer’s garden.

Jerobejin van Wyk’s remains were discovered in a drain on 56-year-old Daniel Smit’s property earlier this month.

The teenager’s funeral takes place on Saturday.

It’s a quiet, peaceful and hot evening in Klawer. It will be even warmer on Saturday when the family and friends of Van Wyk bid him a final farewell.

Mourners will gather at the community hall.

Remains had been discovered at the start of the month, but the funeral is only being held now because the family received DNA test results last week, confirming it was indeed the 13-year-old.

Meanwhile, the case against Smit resumes on 26 April.

The accused’s lawyer has suggested the murder was not driven by hate or anger over stolen mangoes.

Instead it’s been claimed Smit’s been influenced by the occult.

He apparently got involved at a young age and learned to kill from an occult group in Sea Point at the age of 19.