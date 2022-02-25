'In the best interest of the country,' Sitole removed as police commissioner

In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement.

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency has announced the termination of National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole's contract of employment.

“President Ramaphosa and General Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the Commissioner’s contract is in the best interests of the country.”

This comes after public disagreements between himself and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Presidency said his last day would 31 March 2022.

“The time until General Sitole’s departure will enable a proper handover of various tasks, including all ongoing investigations, to one of the senior members of the team at the SAPS that had been assisting him.”

President Ramaphosa said: “I am grateful to General Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as National Commissioner. I wish to convey my appreciation to General Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the SAPS. I wish him the best in his future endeavours.”