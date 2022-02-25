IFP's Hlabisa: KZN ANC must decide on recognising Misuzulu as monarch or not

On Thursday, Zulu arrived late for the State of the Province Address in Pietermaritzburg and his entrance caused the speaker of the house to ask Premier Sihle Zikalala to pause his address.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal says the African National Congress (ANC) government has to decide whether it wants to recognise nominated AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini as the monarch.

On Thursday, Zulu arrived late for the State of the Province Address in Pietermaritzburg and his entrance caused the speaker of the house to ask Premier Sihle Zikalala to pause his address.

Following this, he was hailed king by the house including the premier.

The IFP said this shows that the ANC is two sided when it comes to the matter of the king's recognition.

Party president Velenkosi Hlabisa said: “The ANC made a blunder; because on one hand, they recognise the king as His Majesty. That title only belongs to the king and on the other hand, they don’t recognise him as the king they silence him.”