Eskom suspends services in Dutywa after protesting residents threaten workers

A team of workers was threatened, and their vehicle was vandalised by protesting residents earlier this week.

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has had to suspend services in a Dutywa community in the Eastern Cape.

They were trying to repair a damaged power line, when the mob confronted them and demanded they attend to illegal electricity connections in another area.

The utility's now withdrawn services there until tensions die down.

