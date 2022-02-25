Eskom suspends services in Dutywa after protesting residents threaten workers
A team of workers was threatened, and their vehicle was vandalised by protesting residents earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has had to suspend services in a Dutywa community in the Eastern Cape.
A team of workers was threatened, and their vehicle was vandalised by protesting residents earlier this week.
They were trying to repair a damaged power line, when the mob confronted them and demanded they attend to illegal electricity connections in another area.
The utility's now withdrawn services there until tensions die down.