Disgruntled ANC NW member wants Hlomane Chauke jailed for at least 6 months

Michael Mkandawira said there was no just cause stopping the ANC from implementing a December order for the removal of Kgabo as a councillor in the Dr Ruth Sekgomutsi Momphati Municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - An aggrieved African National Congress (ANC) member in the North West has applied for provincial coordinator Hlomane Chauke to be found guilty of contempt and be jailed for violating a court order to remove one of its PR councillors.



In papers filed earlier this week in the Johannesburg High Court, which Eyewitness News has seen, Michael Mkandawira cites Chauke, the ANC NEC, the interim provincial committee, regional leadership and the councillor he wants removed Gaolatlhe Kgabo.

Mkandawira said there was no just cause stopping the ANC from implementing a December order for the removal of Kgabo as a councillor in the Dr Ruth Sekgomutsi Momphati Municipality.

He won an order to this effect last year and was successful in his application of an enforcement order, while the ANC failed to file papers and oppose the matter when it was first heard in December.

Chauke has come under fire over his handling of the selection processes with former ANC Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe also lodging a complaint against him.

Mkandawira, in his court papers, wants Chauke jailed for at least six months.

He takes issue with Chauke for failing to implement the court order or follow the ANC headquarters directive, which also said he must abide by the December order.

He states that Chauke, like the rest of society, has a duty to adhere by the law and court orders.

He further compares the provincial leader to former President Jacob Zuma’s attitude towards the state capture commission, saying both their conduct questioned and tested the strength of the judiciary.

Mkandawira tells the court that Chauke was aware of the order but merely acknowledged it instead of appealing.

In seeking to ensure Kgabo is removed from council, he said the party’s secretary general must communicate this directly with the Independent Electoral Commission.

But in order for a councillor to be removed, one must resign or be deceased. Kgabo is unlikely to voluntarily leave his post as he has argued he was elected fairly.

The urgent matter is set to be heard next week Friday.