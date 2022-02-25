CT police investigate 10-year-old girl’s alleged rape by 12-year-old boy

A 12-year-old boy from Plettenberg Bay was arrested for the crime on Monday and has since been released into the custody of his family.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police are investigating the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

A 12-year-old boy from Plettenberg Bay was arrested for the crime on Monday and has since been released into the custody of his family.

The rape apparently happened in Qolweni, Plettenberg Bay in January but the girl only told her mother earlier this month.